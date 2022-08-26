Kolkata Derby: Top 5 East Bengal v/s Mohun Bagan matches

The Kolkata Derby is steeped in history and, like any other derby, has a significant amount of political, social, and historical significance. Indian football may not be at the top of the world rankings, but when it comes to derbies, few rival the intensity of the Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan FC formerly known as just Mohun Bagan.

With the two Kolkata giants set to clash in the Durand Cup again this Sunday, we at The Bridge look back at the greatest Kolkata derbies ever played and why they are still in the collective consciousness of those who love the game in the city.

East Bengal 4-1 Mohun Bagan, Federation Cup Semi-final 1997

The Kolkata Derby that took place on the 13th of July, 1997 holds the world record for attendance at a football match, and it was set at this game. A massive crowd of 1,31,000 people occupied Salt Lake Stadium to witness not only the game, but also the mind games between two of Indian football's most well-known coaches.

East Bengal faced Mohun Bagan in the 1997 Federation Cup semi-finals and a record 1,34,000 fans were in attendance! Bhaichung Bhutia put on a show for the fans as he scored an incredible hat-trick leading East Bengal to a 4-1 victory! ⚡️🔴🟡#EastBengal #KolkataDerby pic.twitter.com/pvwJNint51 — Superpower Football (@SuperpowerFb) June 27, 2020

The audience was handed a goal fest. Eyes were fixated on a young Bhaichung Bhutia who went on to score a fantastic hattrick in the match.



Mohun Bagan 5-3 East Bengal, I-League 2009

This derby will be remembered for striker Chidi Edeh's exploits, as he became the first and only player in derby history to score four goals. This was sweet revenge for the Mariners, who saw their team take a 3-1 lead only to be lose it to Yusif Yakubu's brace 34 years earlier.

#OnThisDay in 2009, Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 5-3 in a match riddled with goalkeeping errors. This is still the highest scoring Kolkata derby & Edeh Chiddi remains the only foreigner to score a hattrick in this fixture #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/R15YyJ7rAc — IndianFootball_History (@IndianfootballH) October 25, 2019

Chidi wore down the Bengal defence for the rest of the game. Manish Maithani scored the other goal for the winners, whose fans went completely insane after the game, blocking the roads leading to the stadium for over two hours after the final whistle, dancing and celebrating. Without a doubt, this was one of the most open derbies ever.

East Bengal 3-0 Mohun Bagan, I-League 2012

This derby was controversially called off at halftime after Mohun Bagan refused to take the field in the second half, making it one of the darkest days in Indian football history.

Crowd violence erupted after Odafa Okolie was given a straight red card for expressing his displeasure. Syed Rahim Nabi, a Bagan midfielder, was hit by possibly a brick from the crowd and was taken to the hospital at halftime.



Bagan were given a two-year suspension after they refused to take the field in the second half and the match was awarded to East Bengal 3-0.



East Bengal 5-0 Mohun Bagan, IFA Shield Final 1975



This still remains as the match with a record victory margin of any Kolkata derby.

#OnThisDay in 1975, East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan 5-0 in IFA Shield final, a record victory margin in Kolkata derby. Goals scored by Shyam Thapa (2), Subhankar Sanyal, Surajit Sengupta & Ranjit Mukherjee. Coach PK Banerjee being carried by fans post match #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/IvZytTZayE — IndianFootball_History (@IndianfootballH) September 30, 2020

Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal, IFA Shield Final 1969



Goals from Ghosh Dastidar and Pranab Ganguly secured a convincing win for the Mariners years ago in the prestigious IFA Shield final in 1969. Credit will always be given to revolutionary coach Amal Dutta and his unrivalled tactics. The man was truly ahead of his times!

#RarePic Of @Mohun_BaganAC Goalkeeper Balai Dey From IFA Shield Final Against East Bengal 1969. MB Won By 3-1. #JoyMB pic.twitter.com/zvhEU8M0LY — Saikat Kumar Dey 🇮🇳 (@Saakey7) March 21, 2015



