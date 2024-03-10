Kolkata Derby: League Shield aspirations meet 6th place ambitions

The much-anticipated Kolkata Derby makes its return to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC prepare to clash at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium on March 10, Sunday, at 8:30 pm IST.

Since their last face-off in February, both teams have seen significant changes in their fortunes. The Red & Gold Brigade of East Bengal FC had been in formidable form during their previous encounter, riding high on confidence following a victory in the Kalinga Super Cup. In contrast, the Mariners of Mohun Bagan Super Giant had faced a rough patch with three consecutive losses in the league.

However, under the guidance of head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, Mohun Bagan has undergone a remarkable transformation, remaining unbeaten in the top-tier under his leadership. The team has secured four wins and two draws in their last six matches, placing them within touching distance of the top spot in the league.



Head-to-Head in ISL

- Matches played: 7

- Mohun Bagan Super Giant wins: 6

- East Bengal FC wins: 0

- Draws: 1

Carles Cuadrat speaks:

Carles Cuadrat, the head coach of East Bengal FC, expressed his thoughts ahead of the derby:

"In the ISL, we got a draw in the first leg, which was the first draw in the derby in the ISL. We know that it's a challenge, but Mohun Bagan SG are a top team. They are fighting for the League Shield, and we are fighting for the 6th position. So, we will try to get the result," Cuadrat stated.

He continued, "I know that my players are going to be very motivated. It's a special game. Until now, we have been getting very good results in all the derbies this season."

Cuadrat emphasized the team's approach: "We are going to defend our logo. We're going to try to play with the never-say-die attitude to make our fans happy."

Undefeated Antonio Habas:

Antonio Habas, the head coach of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, shared his perspective on the upcoming clash:

"We have no confidence that we will surely win. Confidence kills the main competition. As I always say about the derby, we have to see it as another match in the competition. It's just one more match for us to gain three points and continue. Jumping for the first position is out of the question, as it depends on the opponent," stated Habas in the pre-match press conference.

He added, "I know that they have a good presence in Kolkata and in the ISL, but we are calm and focused on the target, aiming to finish it tomorrow."

With 33 points from 16 games, a victory in this clash would see Mohun Bagan SG equal league leaders Mumbai City FC (36 points), with the added advantage of a game in hand. Mumbai City FC has played 18 games so far, compared to the 16 matches of the Habas-coached team.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC is currently struggling for form, having suffered three defeats in their last five games. However, the team has accumulated 18 points from an equal number of matches. A win in the upcoming derby would bring them level with sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC, who currently hold 21 points from 19 encounters.