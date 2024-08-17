Kolkata Derby cancelled amidst protests over doctor rape-murder case

The highly anticipated Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled due to escalating protests in the city.

The Durand Cup fixture would have been the first derby of the 2024-25 season and was expected to draw massive crowds.

However, the current situation in Kolkata has rendered the match impractical and unsafe.



The city's atmosphere is charged with tension following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside a government hospital in the city of Kolkata.

The incident, which occurred on the 9th of August, has brought people across the city and the country out on the streets in outrage.

With widespread protests and unrest, the volatile environment is being seen as matter of concern for both players and spectators.



Sources close to the development informed The Bridge on Saturday that the tournament organizers have decided to cancel the derby to ensure public safety.

As a result, the points for this match are likely to be shared between the two teams.



Fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund, with official communication regarding the refund process expected to be announced soon.

Additionally, all remaining Durand Cup fixtures scheduled to take place in Kolkata will now be relocated to Jamshedpur.

This decision aims to ensure the continuation of the tournament amidst the ongoing unrest.