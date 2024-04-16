'Kolkata's 'Big Three' success will have huge impact': AIFF President

The success of the big clubs from Kolkata will have a long-lasting impact on the state football and the sport in the country as per All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey.

Popularly known as the 'Big Three'- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting- have collectively won four trophies in the last seven months with Mohun Bagan's ISL shield triumph over Mumbai City FC being the latest.

Earlier, Mohammedan SC clinched their maiden I-League title and earned promotion to the Indian Super League while East Bengal had won the Super Cup defeating Odisha FC.

The fourth trophy is Durand Cup won by Mohun Bagan in September last year.

"Bringing home the ISL Shield, I-League Trophy, Super Cup, and Durand Cup to West Bengal is a sign of new-age football in the state, and adaptability of these clubs to the newer norms of football," Chaubey told PTI.

𝐈𝐒𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟒 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 - 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐔𝐍 𝐁𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐆🛡️



The Mariners are the Indian Super League 2023-24 League winners🔥



The Kolkata side defeated Mumbai City FC in the final league game to finish at the top of the table🔝#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ISL10🏆 pic.twitter.com/yEqhCa7xYU — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) April 15, 2024

"The three giants of Kolkata enjoy enormous fan support in West Bengal, India, and globally. I'm sure the success of MB and EB, along with Mohammedan Sporting joining the two in ISL next season, will have a massive impact on Indian football," he added further.



Mohun Bagan is the oldest club in India, having been established in 1889, while Mohammedan Sporting came into existence two years later in 1891. East Bengal (established in 1920) also recently celebrated its centenary year.



"They are the 'Big Three' of Kolkata football. With historic milestones and to have ruled Indian football for decades, the three have centuries-old football culture and I'm just glad that they have all come around once again to help the city earn the bragging rights," Kalyan Chaubey said.