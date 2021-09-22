Kickstart Foundation relaunches football coaching camps in underprivileged areas of Bengaluru

Kickstart Foundation, relaunched football camps for the underprivileged in Bangalore at Gowthamapuram Football ground, and Periyar Nagar ground- the cradle of many stars of Indian football.

The Kickstart Foundation aims to transform lives through football by identifying young talented players from less deprived backgrounds through their coaching camps.

The Kickstart Foundation was inaugurated in 2016 and created a huge impact on the lives of young people. The Covid pandemic brought the coaching program to a standstill. The foundation has relaunched the program with renewed vigor and passion. The camps hosted at Gowthamapuram and Periyar Nagar saw a turnout of more than 200 kids, with training equipment, footballs, and jerseys for both players and coaches being distributed. The foundation supports innovative projects such as healthcare, life skills, and nutrition for the less opportune. The foundation follows a structured program in terms of its practice session. The kids will get a chance to train at the Kickstart FC facilities once a week, and for 3 days they will train with qualified coaches using the best equipment at their respective home grounds. The camps are open to kids from U-10 to U-16 age groups, and the foundation is planning to have more events like this in different parts of the city so that they can cater to as many children as possible.

It is through one of these camps in Murphy Town, Kickstart Foundation identified their star player - Nikhil Raj, who represented India U-19 for Indian arrows, he was awarded the best midfielder at the BDFA Super Division in 2021 and has now signed for the Indian Super League team Odisha FC for the upcoming season.

I-Value Infosolutions Pvt Ltd united with Kickstart Foundation as a sponsor, has committed to help the foundation grow and use football as a tool to change the lives of the underprivileged. The game of football can take the children to a happier place, and the iValue team as an organization wants to open different avenues through this channel and help more kids realize their dream.

Mr. Krishna Raj Sharma, Director & CEO – iValue InfoSolutions Private Limited, says, "We believe that businesses exist not only to produce money but also to make a constructive contribution to society. iValue is involved in various nation-building and social and ecological transformation initiatives through our CSR activities. Sports for underprivileged children is a new initiative that we have ventured into in partnership with Kickstart Foundation. All of these can provide significant value to society and the people around us. We try to give back to society so that everyone has a chance at a better life, and the world eventually becomes a better place for all of us. In this pursuit, iValue is happy to be associated with Kickstart Foundation – an organization that believes in giving an opportunity to the less privileged to experience and promote one of the most popular sport, world over, namely Football- through which one day India will be on the world map of football.

Kickstart foundation believes in reaching the unreached. "Every child is an individual with varied and vast potential, and through the foundation, we want to nurture these young individuals in achieving their dream of playing football by providing the finest coaching and training. We also desire to see many players from the foundation play for the National team in the future," said Ms. Nina Chetan, Vice President, Kickstart Foundation.





The Foundation releases regular calls for proposals that invite NGOs to collaborate and deliver interventions. For any queries or potential partnerships, you can reach out to [email protected] for more details.

