I-League: Kibu Vicuna to take charge as head coach of Mohammedan SC; will arrive on Monday

Mohammedan SC has finalized Kibu Vicuna as their head coach. A source close to the development confirmed to The Bridge that Spanish manager has signed a one-year contract with the club. He is expected to arrive in Kolkata by Monday. The club may announce the deal very soon.



Kibu Vicuna is a very popular coach in Indian football. Before coming to India, he worked for CA Osasuna, Legia Warszawa, Wisla Polock, Lech Poznan, and many other top-division clubs in Europe.

The Polish Championship-winning coach won the I-league in his first-ever project in India as the coach of Mohun Bagan AC.

He was roped in by Kerala Blasters FC as their head coach in the 2020-21 season. But he failed to achieve desired success with them.

This season he was roped in by the newly launched Diamond Harbour FC as their head coach. He worked with a lot of youngsters and helped his team to gain promotion to CFL Premier division B.



Mohammedan SC is currently experiencing a run of dismal results. They have lost two games in a row, to Churchill Brothers and Sreenidhi Deccan FC. Their last game against Kenkre FC ended in a disappointing draw.

Last season's runners-up are presently in 9th place in the I league standings, with 7 points from 7 games. It would be interesting to see if the change of coach can affect Mohammedan SC's fortunes in the I-league.

