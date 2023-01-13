Kerala enters Guiness Book of World Records; scores most penalty kicks in 12 hours

Kerala proved once again its love for football. Football fans from across the state congregated at the Payyanad stadium in Malappuram on 10th January, 2023 to take part in the 'Dream Goal Penalty Shootout'. The people managed to kick in 4500 penalties within the span of 12 hours to create a new World Record in the Guinness Book.

According to the News Services Division of the All India Radio, former Indian footballer U. Sharaffali kicked off the proceedings by scoring the first penalty at 7:38 am, while the 4500th kick was taken by the State Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports V. Abdurahiman at 7:38 pm on the same day.

Football lovers hailing from different walks of life had come together in the effort. Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records were present at the grand event which was organised by the State ministry.

Previously, the same record was held by Germany where 2500 penalty kicks were scored.