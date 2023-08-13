Kerala Derby set to ignite Durand Cup: KBFC take on Gokulam Kerala

Football enthusiasts in Kerala are on the cusp of witnessing history in the making as the inaugural Kerala Derby takes center stage in the highly anticipated Durand Cup.

The clash between Kerala Blasters FC and Gokulam Kerala FC promises to be a riveting encounter, pitting two relatively new yet fiercely competitive clubs against each other.

This historic showdown, set to unfold at the iconic Mohun Bagan ground, is bound to redefine the football landscape of Kerala.

The Journey to the Kerala Derby

The emergence of the Kerala Derby marks a significant milestone in the state's football narrative. Following the rise and fall of FC Kochin, Kerala Blasters FC emerged as the torchbearer for professional football in the region.

Founded in 2014 by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Kerala Blasters quickly became the darling of the football-loving state, garnering an impressive legion of fans in a remarkably short span of time.

Gokulam Kerala FC, founded in 2017, carved their path to prominence through determination and excellence. While they chose the route of the Hero I-League through corporate bidding rather than entering the Hero ISL (now India's top-tier league), Gokulam Kerala achieved commendable success, clinching the I-League title twice in 2020 and 2021.

Rivalry Beyond Divisions

While the senior teams of Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala have never locked horns, the online banter between their respective fan bases has been nothing short of electric.

The rivalry was sparked by a Twitter post from Gokulam Kerala after Kerala Blasters appointed actor Mohanlal as the club's brand ambassador. Gokulam posted a cheeky #NoBrandAmbassadorGimmick caption, igniting a playful back-and-forth that has kept fans engaged for years.

Interestingly, the two clubs have crossed paths in state leagues, with Kerala Blasters clinching their first ever trophy in over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Kerala Premier League.

Preparation for the Showdown

Both teams have been diligently preparing for this historic encounter, with an eye on the Durand Cup and the upcoming season.

Gokulam Kerala FC has undergone a significant transformation under the stewardship of their new head coach, Spaniard Domingo Oramas.

Boasting over two decades of coaching experience and a proven track record, Oramas stepped in to replace Francesc Bonet.

Gokulam Kerala's pre-season preparations have also been bolstered by key signings, including Nili Perdomo and Alex Sanchez, adding depth and dynamism to their squad.

Kerala Blasters FC, under the leadership of Ivan Vukomanovic, have navigated a challenging landscape.

Despite Vukomanovic's absence due to a 10-game suspension imposed by the AIFF, the team remains in capable hands with assistant coach Frank Dauwen. Vukomanovic's legacy is undeniable, having led the team to the final and playoffs in consecutive seasons.

The Blasters have seen major changes in their lineup, bidding farewell to stalwarts like Sahal Abdul Samad and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill while welcoming promising talents like Lara Sharma and Sachin Suresh. The defensive line has been fortified with the likes of Prabir Das and Pritam Kotal, emphasizing a renewed focus on stability.

Key Players

The Kerala Derby promises a showcase of individual brilliance, with key players set to make their mark on the grand stage:

Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters): The Uruguayan midfield maestro and captain of Kerala Blasters, Luna's tireless work ethic and playmaking ability make him a pivotal presence on the pitch. With 10 goals and 14 assists in 43 games, he is the driving force behind his team's attacking endeavors.

Pritam Kotal (Kerala Blasters): The defensive linchpin for Kerala Blasters, Kotal's acquisition symbolizes a renewed commitment to shoring up the backline. His leadership and tenacity will be crucial in thwarting Gokulam Kerala's attacking threats.

Arjun Jayaraj (Gokulam Kerala FC): A midfield dynamo, Jayaraj's ability to control the tempo of the game and orchestrate attacks from the center of the park will be instrumental for Gokulam Kerala FC. His journey from injury setbacks to the Kerala Derby stage adds a touch of resilience to the narrative.

Alex Sanchez (Gokulam Kerala FC): The inclusion of Sanchez in Gokulam Kerala's squad adds a layer of inspiration to the Kerala Derby. His remarkable journey from La Liga to the Durand Cup, despite being born without a right hand, epitomizes the indomitable spirit of football.

Probable XI:

Gokulam Kerala FC: Saurabh, Vikas, Rahul Raju, Nili Perdomo, Sourav, Alex Sanchez (C), Aminou Bouba, Basit, Noufal, Akhil P

Kerala Blasters FC: ﻿Sachin Suresh, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Marko Leskovic, Naocha Singh, Jeakson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Adrian Luna (C), Rahul KP, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Justine Emmanuel

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated first-ever Kerala Derby, former Indian International footballer from Kerala, N P Pradeep, is brimming with anticipation.

"The previous season didn't go well for either of the teams. Now, they have a chance to test how effective their preparations are for the upcoming season. I'm quite eager to see how both teams will perform. Both teams have players from Kerala. Gokulam has Saurav, known for his speed, and Sreekuttan, who could be a game-changer. Kerala Blasters' midfield, especially Jeakson Singh, will be crucial. Ivan will aim to introduce a new system, learning from the past year's challenges."

As the clock ticks closer to kick-off at the Mohun Bagan ground, football enthusiasts, fans, and neutrals alike are bracing for an unforgettable spectacle. The first-ever Kerala Derby transcends mere competition, it encapsulates the passion, pride, and legacy of Kerala's footballing heritage.