Kerala Blasters vs North East United Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 81st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters will host North East United at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the third spot with twenty points from twelve matches while the Highlanders are in the eleventh spot with ten points from fifteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

Kerala Blasters - 5

North East United - 4

Draw - 6

Goal Tally

Kerala Blasters have scored eighteen goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only eleven goals. On the other hand, North East United has scored eighteen goals. However, they have conceded thirty-three goals so far.

Top Scorer

Kerala Blasters - Alvaro Vazquez, Sahal Abdul Samad (4 goals)

North East United - Deshorn Brown (6 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters - D D W W L

North East United - D L L D L

Squad

Kerala Blasters - Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

North East United - Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Patrick Flottman, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Jestin George, Nabin Rabha, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Joe Zoherliana, Fede Gallego, Mercelo Leite, Imran Khan, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Pragyan Medhi, Marco Sahanek, Rochharzela, Manvir Singh, VP Suhair, Gani Nigam, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, William Lalnunfela, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Unavailability

Kerala Blasters - Rahul KP

North East United - None

Expected 11

Kerala Blasters ( 4-4-2) - Gill, Khabra, Ruivah, Leskovic, Nishu, Sahal, Jeakson, Puitea, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.

North East United (4-2-3-1) - Mirshad, Flottmann, Mashoor, Gurjinder, Irshad, Hernan, Suhair, Sahanek, Imran, Marcelinho.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Gill (8.0), Leskovic (9.0), Santana (9.0), Lakra (8.5), Marcelinho (8.5) (VC), Sahal (9.0), Suhair (10.0), Luna (8.5), Sahanek (9.0), Vazquez (9.0) (C), Diaz (10.0).

Broadcast

Matchday: Friday (January 30th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app