Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 62nd match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will host Kerala Blasters FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The Islanders are now sitting at the fourth spot with seventeen points from eleven matches while the Tuskers are in the first spot with twenty points from eleven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 15

Mumbai City FC - 3

Kerala Blasters FC - 6

Draw - 6

Goal Tally

Mumbai City FC have scored twenty two goals so far in the tournament. The Islanders have conceded twenty goals. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC have scored eighteen goals. However, they have conceded ten goals so far.

Top Scorer

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez, Sahal Abdul Samad (4 goals)

Recent Form

Mumbai City FC - L D L D L

Kerala Blasters FC - W D D W W

Squad

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Vinit rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Unavailability

Mumbai City FC - Rowlin Borges.

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro.

Expected 11

Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Nawaz, Amey, Fall, Vignesh, Jahouh, Apuia, Raynier, Cassio, Bipin, Angulo.

Kerala Blasters FC (4-2-3-1) - Gill, Khabra, Hormipam, Sipovic, Nishu, Sahal, Puitea, Jeakson, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Gill (8.0), Khabra (8.5), Bheke (8.5), Fall (9.0), Sahal (9.0), Jahouh (10.0), Cassio (9.0), Luna (8.5) (VC), Angulo (10.0) (C),Vazquez (9.0), Diaz (10.0).