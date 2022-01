Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 76thmatch of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC will host Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the third spot with twenty points from eleven matches while the Blues are in the sixth spot with sixteen points from thirteen matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 9

Kerala Blasters FC - 2

Bengaluru FC - 5

Draw - 2

Goal Tally

Kerala Blasters FC have scored eighteen goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only ten goals. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC has scored twenty-three goals. However, they have conceded nineteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Kerala Blasters FC - Cleiton Silva(5 goals)

Bengaluru FC - Alvaro Vazquez, Sahal Abdul Samad (4 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters FC - W D D W W

Bengaluru FC - W D W D W

Squad

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Pratik Chowdhary, Roshan Naorem, Sarthak Golui, Wungngayam Muirang, Yrondu Musavu-King , Ajay Chhetri, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Danish Farooq, Iman Basafa, Jayesh Rane, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Aakashdeep Singh, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Cleiton Silva, Edmund Lalrindika, Harmanpreet Singh, Leon Augustine, Prince Ibara, Siva Narayanan, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh.

Unavailability

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino, Jessel.

Bengaluru FC - Musavu-King.

Expected 11

Kerala Blasters FC ( 4-4-2) - Gill, Khabra, Hormipam, Sipovic, Nishu, Sahal, Puitea, Jeakson, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1) - Gurpreet, Parag, Pratik, Muirang, Roshan, Basafa, Silva, Udanta, Cleiton, Chhetri, Ibara

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Gill (8.0), Khabra (8.5), Prateek (8.5), Nishu (8.5), Udanta (9.0), Jeakson (9.5), Silva (9.5), Luna (8.5) (C), Chhetri (9.5), Cleiton (10.0) (VC), Vazquez (9.0).













Broadcast

Matchday: Sunday (January 30th)

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar, JIO TV

Live Streaming (Overseas): One Football app