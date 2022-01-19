Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 66th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan FC at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the first spot with twenty points from eleven matches while the Mariners are in the sixth spot with fifteen points from nine matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

Kerala Blasters FC - 0

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - 3

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

Kerala Blasters FC have scored eighteen goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only ten goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan FC have scored twenty goals. However, they have conceded eighteen goals so far.

Top Scorer

Kerala Blasters FC - Alvaro Vazquez, Sahal Abdul Samad (4 goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco (5 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters FC - W D D W W

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - D D W W D

Squad

Kerala Blasters FC - Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Unavailability

Kerala Blasters FC - Jessel Carneiro, Albino Gomes.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC - Abhilash Paul, Hugo Boumous.

Expected 11

Kerala Blasters FC ( 4-4-2) - Gill, Khabra, Hormipam, Sipovic, Nishu, Sahal, Puitea, Jeakson, Luna, Diaz, Vazquez.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC (4-4-2) - Amrinder, Ashutosh, Pritam Tiri, Bose, Manvir, Lenny, Kauko, Liston, Williams, Krishna.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Gill (8.0), Khabra (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0), Sahal (9.0), Kauko (8.5), Jeakson (9.5), Luna (8.5) (VC), Colaco (9.0), Krishna (10.0) (C), Vazquez (9.0).