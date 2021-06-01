ISL: Kerala Blasters set to sign winger Vincy Barretto from Gokulam Kerala

After their most disappointing Indian Super League (ISL) campaign till date, Kerala Blasters FC are making all the right noises in the transfer market ahead of the new season. Following reports that they are set to announce the signing of Harmanjot Khabra from Bengaluru FC, it has also emerged that the same stands true for young and dynamic winger Vincy Barretto who plied his trade for Gokulam Kerala in the I-League last season. They also recently signed U17 World Cup star Sanjeev Stalin.



Murmurs about the highly-rated 21-year-old joining the Tuskers for an undisclosed fee had started last month with a number of reports suggesting that a deal was close. However, The Bridge can now confirm that all the formalities have now been completed and with an announcement just around the corner.

Barretto rose to prominence following a stint with the Dempo SC U18 side. He was then signed by FC Goa during the 2017-18 season as a 17-year-old and went straight into their developmental side. The next season, he was promoted to their reserves squad and featured prominently in the team's Goa Professional League and Second Division campaigns.

However, what elevated him into the next level was his move to I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala whom he joined on a two-year contract last year. Vincy went on to play an important part in the Malabarians I-League triumph, making 13 appearances and notching up an important assist against TRAU FC. Agility and speed are his biggest attributes, and he can also play multiple positions across the forward line, making him an interesting prospect for the Tuskers.

As far as Gokulam Kerala is concerned, the I-League champions are having a hard time holding on to their best players. Right back Sebastian Thangmuansang has already left to join Odisha FC and now Barretto is going to do the same with Kerala Blasters.