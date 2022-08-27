Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Kerala Blasters v Northeast United- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Kerala Blasters and Northeast United.
The Tuskers from Kerala take on the Highlanders from Northeast in an all-ISL clash.
Both teams have sent their youth teams and Northeast has suffered the worst of it. They lost first game 6-0 to Odisha FC and then 3-1 to Army Green.
Kerala played a draw against Sudeva Delhi first and then lost to Odisha FC 2-0.
Who will win today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
Next Story