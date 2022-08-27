:
Football

Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Kerala Blasters v Northeast United- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Kerala Blasters and Northeast United.

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-27T18:32:43+05:30

The Tuskers from Kerala take on the Highlanders from Northeast in an all-ISL clash.

Both teams have sent their youth teams and Northeast has suffered the worst of it. They lost first game 6-0 to Odisha FC and then 3-1 to Army Green.

Kerala played a draw against Sudeva Delhi first and then lost to Odisha FC 2-0.

Who will win today?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

Durand Cup Indian Football Kerala Blasters Northeast United FC 
