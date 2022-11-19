Kerala Blasters twins set to fly to Poland for three-week training

Mohammed Aimen and Mohammed Azhar, the academy graduates of Kerala Blasters FC are all set to try their luck in Europe. Kerala Blasters have secured a three week training stint with Rakow Czestochow, a first division club in Poland. Aimen and Azhar caught the eyes of Indian Football fanatics during the Durand Cup 2022. Aimen scored thrice and registered one assist meanwhile his brother Azhar made two assists and one sensationally to his own brother in the competition.

Prettiest goal ever!! ♥



Aimen shook the net & that too was assisted by his twin, Azhar!! pic.twitter.com/oFjuiaxjsw — Aradhana tweets (@aradhanaoffl) August 27, 2022

The Lakshadweep born twins moved to Kerala for their schooling and they attended the trials for Kerala Blasters U15. They moved from Don Bosco FA to Kerala Blasters and moved up the ranks and went on to represent the yellow brigade in the Developmental League and Next Gen Cup.



Rising through the ranks! 📈@KeralaBlasters youngsters Mohammed Azhar & Mohammed Aimen, have come a long way in their careers as they are now named in the Blasters' first team camp! 🤩#HeroISL #LetsFootball #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/QUDu8XzolO — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 23, 2022

Following their wonderful performance in the Durand Cup, they got called up for the main team but was dropped afterwards. They will fly to Poland in the last week of November.