Football
Kerala Blasters twins set to fly to Poland for three-week training
Aimen and Azhar, the reserve team players of Kerala Blasters FC are all set for their training stint in Europe.
Mohammed Aimen and Mohammed Azhar, the academy graduates of Kerala Blasters FC are all set to try their luck in Europe. Kerala Blasters have secured a three week training stint with Rakow Czestochow, a first division club in Poland. Aimen and Azhar caught the eyes of Indian Football fanatics during the Durand Cup 2022. Aimen scored thrice and registered one assist meanwhile his brother Azhar made two assists and one sensationally to his own brother in the competition.
The Lakshadweep born twins moved to Kerala for their schooling and they attended the trials for Kerala Blasters U15. They moved from Don Bosco FA to Kerala Blasters and moved up the ranks and went on to represent the yellow brigade in the Developmental League and Next Gen Cup.
Following their wonderful performance in the Durand Cup, they got called up for the main team but was dropped afterwards. They will fly to Poland in the last week of November.