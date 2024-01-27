Kerala Blasters striker Kwame Peprah ruled out for season

Kerala Blasters forward Kwame Peprah has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a groin injury sustained during their recent clash against Jamshedpur FC in the Kalinga Super Cup, the club announced on Saturday.

Kwame Peprah, who was a key player for the Blasters, will be sorely missed in the upcoming fixtures. To fill the void left by Peprah, reports are emerging that the club will recall young forward Justine Immanuel. Currently on loan at Gokulam Kerala FC, Immanuel's potential return aims to bolster the attacking options for Kerala Blasters.



This injury, however, compounds the woes for Kerala Blasters, whose season has been marred by a growing list of casualties. Joshua Sotirio, the first to pick up an injury, is still on the road to recovery, and Aibanbha Dohling is dealing with an unfortunate ACL tear. Additionally, the sidelined duo of Jeakson and Adrian Luna has added to the team's injury concerns.

Despite the injury setbacks, Kerala Blasters find themselves at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table. However, the team faced an early exit from the Kalinga Super Cup, bowing out in the group stages.

Looking ahead, the Blasters are gearing up for the first league game of phase 2, where they will lock horns with Odisha FC.