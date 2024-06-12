ISL Transfers: Kerala Blasters sign goalkeeper Som Kumar from NK Olympija Ljubljana

The Kerala Blasters have made a significant acquisition ahead of the upcoming season, securing the services of goalkeeper Som Kumar from Slovenian club NK Olympija Ljubljana (NKOL).

Standing tall at 6.2 feet, Som Kumar brings with him a promising track record, having been a part of the India team that clinched the SAFF U20 Championship. His move to Europe in 2021 marked a pivotal step in his career, and his return to India signifies a new chapter with the Blasters.

Som Kumar's arrival comes as a replacement for Lara Sharma, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan from Bengaluru FC.

Prior to joining the Blasters, Som Kumar underwent trials with the Kerala-based club. The Blasters, who finished fifth in the last season, have been proactive in reshaping their team for the challenges ahead. Following the departure of head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, the club made a managerial change, appointing Mikael Stahre to lead the team. Som Kumar's signing is just one of the many reinforcements the Blasters have made as they aim to improve upon their previous season's performance.



With the addition of Som Kumar, the Blasters look poised to bolster their defensive line and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season.