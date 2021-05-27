Kerala Blasters' Rahul KP becomes the first Southern Indian brand ambassador for MYFITNESS

After a breakthrough Indian Super League (ISL) season, Kerala Blasters FC winger Rahul KP is back to making all the right noises, this time off the field. The 21-year-old has become the first-ever brand ambassador from Southern India for India's first US FDA-registered peanut butter brand, MYFITNESS, created by fitness and youth icon Sahil Khan.



The country's latest footballing prodigy is the perfect fit for the brand's ethos and the collaboration will further help spread awareness in converting people to healthier options during their most important meal of the day. Sharing his excitement, the dynamic winger said, "I have always had a passion for sports and fitness. Playing elite level football in India means that I need to maintain optimum nutrition levels and for this I am selective of what products I use. MYFITNESS has an excellent range of products, of which the Peanut Butter is my favourite because of the great taste and benefits to my health. I am very proud to join them as a brand ambassador and look forward to a fruitful relationship."

On the Partnership, Rahil Virani, Brand Head - MYFITNESS, said "We are obsessed with maintaining our quality and so is Rahul with his performances on the turf. His personality shines through a balance of style and fitness. We are confident that it is a great start to expanding our reach in Southern India."

Speaking about the development, Wilbur Lasrado of Inventive Sports, the agency that helped Rahul bag the deal, said, "We are often approached by brands for collaboration projects with the athletes we represent. Rahul's growth in football has reached new heights. From representing India at the U17 World Cup to becoming an important member of the Kerala Blasters outfit in the Indian Super League, he has come a long way. We found the approach by MYFITNESS to be very informative and their ethos resonated with us, so much so that after discussion with Rahul, we knew that the association would be a perfect fit."



Indeed, the lad from Thrissur has had a meteoric rise in the past few years. After representing India in the U17 World Cup in 2017, he has made a serious name for himself in the domestic circuit, first with Indian Arrows and then by joining one of the biggest clubs in the country, Kerala Blasters.

Comfortable anywhere in the final third, there is much reason to already be hopeful about him establishing himself in the national team in the coming years. Moreover, with a distinct sense of style and a charming demeanour, Rahul is a big hit on social media already with a number of budding footballers looking up to him. Hopefully this association will be the first step towards him becoming a fitness icon too.

MYFITNESS Peanut Butter, with its great packaging and health benefits, stands out on the shelves. The brand's products are now available across major marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart and following their recent launch, the "crispy" flavoured peanut butter, which has gone on to become a huge hit, Rahul's involvement in the campaign is set to further encourage people, especially youngsters, to choose a healthy but authentic peanut butter option.