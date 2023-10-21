Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC play out thrilling draw amid controversial penalty drama

Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC battled to a hard-fought draw in an electrifying encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Kochi this Saturday.

Kerala Blasters initiated the contest with an aggressive stance, eager to seize an early advantage. Despite maintaining a significant share of ball possession, the deadlock was broken by Nestor Albiach of NorthEast United FC in the 14th minute. Throughout the first half, the host team's offensive efforts appeared somewhat disjointed.

The match was not without its share of controversy as a clear penalty appeal for Kerala Blasters was disregarded. Kwame Peprah was hauled down by NorthEast United FC defender Yaser Hamed, right in the referee Harish Kundu's line of sight, but the plea for a penalty was denied. NorthEast United FC, too, was left frustrated as a free kick opportunity was waved off.

The second half witnessed Danish Farooq equalizing for Kerala Blasters with a well-timed header, connecting with a free kick delivered by Adrian Luna.



Post match press-conference

Assistant coach Frank Dauwen of Kerala Blasters commented on the game, stating, "We responded effectively after falling behind. There were some unfortunate moments, like the denied penalty. We had some key defensive players missing, but their replacements performed admirably."

NorthEast United's coach, Juan Pedro Benali, expressed his thoughts, saying, "We have a resilient team, one that's challenging to play against. We are in the process of building something robust."



In the midst of a few contentious refereeing decisions, Benali further remarked, "The referees don't approach me post-game to critique my tactics, so I refrain from commenting on officiating. What unfolds on the field remains on the field."

Kerala Blasters' head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, is set to return to the helm after serving his 10-game ban, which stemmed from the dramatic walkout during last season's playoff against Bengaluru FC.