ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC players suspended by AIFF disciplinary committee

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has suspended two players, Milos Drincic from Kerala Blasters FC and Yoell Van Nieff from Mumbai City FC, for a duration of three consecutive games after the red cards they picked up on 8th October.

The decision comes in the wake of heated altercations between both sets of players during the final game in the Indian Super League (ISL) just before the international break. The match ended with Mumbai City FC securing a 2-1 victory, and it took place during an away game for Kerala Blasters on 8th October at the Mumbai football arena.

A dramatic match comes to an end with more drama as #MumbaiCityFC takes the 3⃣ points#IndianFootball⚽️ | #ISL10 | #MCFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/VZwq6bUBuk — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) October 8, 2023

Both players have been given a ten-day window to seek grounds for their respective suspensions and to file appeals if they wish to contest the committee's decision. While Milos Drincic is set to miss Kerala Blasters home games against NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and away game against East Bengal. With Marko Leskovic being injured and unavailable, the club will be forced to play with all-Indian defence line. The injury of Aibanbha Dohling adds to the defensive woes.



Yoell Van Nieff will miss the home games against Hyderabad FC, Punjab FC and the away game against Bengaluru FC. The ISL is set to make its return after the international break on the 21st, featuring a match between East Bengal and FC Goa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.