GCDA floats tenders for urgent repairs of Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

In response to growing concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Greater Cochin Development Authority has announced the invitation of tenders for urgent repairs. The stadium, which serves as the home ground for the popular football club Kerala Blasters, has been under scrutiny for its rusted roof and structural damages that have raised safety concerns.

The stadium, capable of accommodating over 40,000 fans, has become a focal point of attention due to the alarming state of its infrastructure. Despite complaints and reports of rusted roofing and other damages, no significant action had been taken until a recent incident during the game against Mumbai City on Christmas evening.

Officially, the attendance on December 24th was recorded at 34,000, but unofficial estimates suggest that the stadium was filled beyond its capacity, with over 50,000 passionate fans in attendance. During the match, a piece of concrete fell from the deteriorating structure, causing minor injuries to a fan. This incident has heightened concerns about the safety of spectators.



The fans of Kerala Blasters are renowned for their fervor, and the stadium often shakes visibly on live telecasts due to the energetic jumping of supporters. The structural integrity of the stadium has now become a top priority for authorities.

GCDA invites tenders for repairs at JLN Kochi

Constructed in 1996, the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has undergone regular fitness tests, but crucial repairs, including addressing the rusted roof and other structural issues, were put on hold. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), responsible for the stadium, has now taken decisive action by floating tenders for the immediate repair of the roof, structural damages, gutters down, and water pipes.

