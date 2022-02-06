After a very poor Indian Super League 2020-21, Kerala Blasters appointed Ivan Vukomanovic to lead the team. Under the tutelage of the Serbian gaffer, Blasters have found their rhythm. They have garnered twenty-three points from thirteen matches and are very much in contention for their maiden league title.

Spanish forward, Alvaro Vazquez has played a pivotal role in Kerala's resurgence. The Spaniard has led Kerala's frontline and has given a tough time to the opponent defenders. Vasquez recently scored a stunner against NorthEast United when he found the back of the net from 59 meters.

In an exclusive interview with The Bridge, the Spaniard spoke up close and personal about his move to Kerala, competition and many more.



Alvaro Speaks

The former junior Spanish international was roped in by Kerala Blasters ahead of the ISL 2021-22. The Spaniard has already shown his class and has become a fan favourite. While explaining his move to Kerala Blasters, Alvaro said, "ISL is an exotic league with a lot of potentials and Kerala is the biggest club with the best fans."

On the brilliant transition

At the start of the season, Blasters looked shaky. They won only one out of their first four matches. However soon they turned the table and started to play an exquisite brand of football. Along with their beautiful style, Blasters started to pile up the wins.

While speaking on what helped them to turn things around, the Spaniard said, "We lost the first game, but it helped us learn. We all work for everyone. We are a family inside and out."

On Ivan

After joining the team at the start of the season, Kerala Blasters' new head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has done wonders. He has made the Kerala team a formidable unit and the Tuskers are now challenging for the title.

While praising his head coach, the forward said, "Our coach is very intelligent preparing the matches and I am very happy with the confidence he has in me."

On the secret of his trademark volleys

Whenever someone takes Alvaro Vazquez's name, the first thing that comes to mind is his exquisite volleys. Quizzed whether he does any special training sessions for this, the former Espanyol forward explained "It happens naturally, I don't think about it."

Alvaro Vazquez celebrating after producing magical volley; Via ISL

On the bio bubble



COVID-19 has played a huge role in this season's Indian Super League. The league is getting played in a centralized venue with teams maintaining strict bio bubble protocols. And even after all these, the league committee had to postpone and reschedule a few matches due to the COVID scare.

When asked about how he is dealing with the bio bubble, Vazquez quipped "I am happy, but sometimes it is difficult to be locked in the same place and always see the same people day after day."

On Indian Players

This season Indian Super League has applied four foreigners rule for the first time and this has seen Indian's getting more playtime on the field. Quite a good number of Indian players have delivered impressive performances across the season.

Asked to pick one Indian who has impressed him, the Spaniard preferred not a single person rather picked the whole Blasters squad. "I can not choose one, all players are our partners," said the Spaniard

Message to fans

Kerala Blasters possess one of the biggest fanbases in India. And Alvaro Vazquez, who knows every bit of it dedicated this message to the fans, "We begin the last stage of the championship and we need your support until the end. This part will be very hard since with the COVID and the casualties we will be in inferiority against the other teams. We have been very affected. We will give everything we can for you,"