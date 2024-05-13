ISL: Kerala Blasters' season of promises stymied by injury woes

Typically, the third time is seen as the turning point for success, but for Kerala Blasters, their third try took a turn for the worse. The season, which commenced with great promise, quickly crumbled like a house of cards under the weight of injuries.

During the summer transfer window, the club bolstered both their offensive and defensive capabilities with significant signings. With head coach Ivan Vukomanovic entering his third season, anticipation ran high among supporters for a playoff push and a shot at silverware.

Mohammed Aimen of Kerala Blasters celebrating his first league goal

Their season statistics reflect a mixed bag: 22 matches played, 10 wins, 9 losses, and 3 draws, accumulating 33 points with 32 goals scored and 31 conceded. Despite starting strong and emerging as contenders for the League Shield, their momentum faltered when key foreign players like Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah sustained injuries, disrupting team dynamics.

After the league resumed in January, Kerala Blasters struggled, suffering defeat in seven out of ten matches and clinching only two victories. Nonetheless, their early-season performance secured their playoff spot for the third consecutive year. Notably, they ranked second only to FC Goa in terms of spending the most days atop the table during the 2023-24 season.

Ivan Vukomanovic with Manolo Marquez

The season commenced with a victory against Bengaluru FC in Kochi, followed by another win over Jamshedpur FC at home. However, their away performances were disappointing, starting with a narrow loss to Mumbai City. Despite a draw against NorthEast United FC, they triumphed over Odisha FC at home, then secured victories against East Bengal in Kolkata, but suffered a defeat against FC Goa away.

Injuries took a toll, notably with forward Kwame Peprah ruled out for the season after the Super Cup in January. Despite some good wins, they relied on home advantage to clinch a playoff spot as the fifth-placed team.

On December 24, Kerala Blasters FC triumphed 2-0 against Mumbai City FC at home and followed up with a 1-0 away victory against Mohun Bagan SG. These wins made Vukomanovic the first manager in the club's history to defeat all ISL opponents and secured a third successive clean sheet victory, a first for the team. Additionally, by winning both fixtures in Kolkata, they improved on their previous bad record.

However, their playoff journey ended prematurely for the second year in a row. Subsequently, the club announced the departure of coach Ivan Vukomanovic, marking the end of an era where he reignited the dreams of Manjappada.

Best moment of the season

Vukomanovic resumed his role as the head coach of the Blasters for the 2023–24 ISL season after serving a ten-match ban, causing him to miss a couple of their early fixtures. His return coincided with a home match against Odisha FC, where the packed stadium warmly welcomed him back with overwhelming support.

A crafting spectacle 🤩 🎨



Our Aashan's return was made even more special with this masterpiece from @kbfc_manjappada 💛#KBFCOFC #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/A4yRqIBAto — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) October 28, 2023

Fans expressed their love through an impressive tifo, adding to the significance of his awaited comeback. Despite falling behind, the Blasters secured a 2-1 victory, courtesy of a late goal from Adrian Luna.



Player of the season- Dimitrios Diamantakos

Diamantakos, despite injuries, featured in 17 games and scored 13 goals, matching Roy Krishna's tally in fewer matches. His impressive goals-to-minutes ratio earned him the Golden Boot award.

Dimitrios Diamantakos of KBFC

Emerging player of the season- Mohammed Aimen

Midfielder Mohammed Aimen shone in a breakthrough season with the Blasters, showcasing versatility and contributing a goal and two assists in 21 appearances.

Young goalkeeper Sachin Suresh was pivotal too, although a shoulder injury sidelined him for much of the season.

Season rating

The season began with high hopes and immense potential for championship glory but took a downturn in the second half. Overall, Kerala Blasters' season receives a rating of 5/10.