"I thrive on pressure, " Kerala Blasters’ new head coach David Catala

Kerala Blasters' newly appointed head coach, David Catala, made a confident first impression at his introductory press conference on Thursday.

The Spanish tactician, known for his modern footballing approach, spoke about his ambitions for the club, the challenges ahead, and the expectations from both players and fans.

Club CEO Abhik Chatterjee and Sporting Director Karolis Skynkis were also present at the event.

Impact of pressure

One of the standout moments of the press conference was Catala’s response to the pressure of coaching a club with one of the biggest fan bases in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Addressing the expectations from the passionate Kerala Blasters supporters, he confidently stated, “If I chose to be a head coach or even a professional footballer before that, I also chose to embrace this kind of pressure. I like handling pressure. I know that when the team doesn’t win, fans will be disappointed, and when we do well, they will be happy. The only way to manage this is through effort, hard work, and ambition.”

With Kerala Blasters finishing a disappointing eighth last season after three consecutive playoff appearances, Catala acknowledged the need for change. “It’s clear that we need to rebuild the squad and bring in new players. This period is an opportunity to assess what we need for the future, allowing us to organize and plan effectively,” he explained.

Immediate focus: Super Cup

Although Catala has arrived late in the season, he is focused on making the most of the upcoming Super Cup.

He stressed the importance of instilling a fresh competitive mindset in the players.

“My biggest priority is to change the players' mentality. I know this season has been tough for them, and I want to bring a new competitive mindset, a fresh ambition, and a different energy to the Super Cup,” he said.

When asked about his first impressions of the squad, Catala emphasized his high expectations.

“I always expect more because that means I want more from the players and from myself. My philosophy of football is built on sacrifice and hard work, and I expect maximum effort from my players.”

Building a balanced team

While Kerala Blasters showcased attacking flair last season, defensive lapses proved costly.

Catala acknowledged this issue and emphasized the need for balance.

“Yes, there are many areas to improve—not just in scoring goals but also in conceding fewer. We need to rebuild the team’s defensive organization, ensuring we are compact and solid,” he said.

Discussing his tactical approach, he added, “My priority is to make the team compact and strong. At the same time, winning games requires scoring goals, so we must find the right balance—being defensively solid while also playing aggressive, attacking football.”

Skynkis on Catala’s appointment

Sporting Director Karolis Skynkis shared insights into the club’s decision to appoint Catala before the season ended.

“We wanted him to join before the season ended, so he could get a fair amount of time to understand the team and the environment. With this knowledge, we can take more concrete actions during the off-season and prepare better for the next campaign.”

Message to the fans

Catala acknowledged the disappointment among fans but urged them to support the club’s new direction.

“Yes, we understand that the fans had high expectations. That’s a good thing—it shows their passion. But on the other side, we are entering a new phase with a new coach and a new team. There will be evolution, and with that comes excitement and ambition. We need the fans' support and patience because this is a process that takes time, step by step. But one thing they should never doubt is our professionalism and commitment.”

With his determined approach and clear vision, Catala has set the tone for Kerala Blasters' future.

His first real test will come in the Super Cup, where fans will get an early glimpse of what the Spanish tactician brings to the table.