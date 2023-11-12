Kerala Blasters' Freddy Lallawmawma undergoes surgery after bike accident

Kerala Blasters midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma was involved in a bike accident that resulted in shoulder and jaw bone injuries on Saturday. The player underwent surgery to address the injuries, leaving his return to the field uncertain.



Freddy, who joined Kerala Blasters this summer from Punjab FC for a transfer fee, was seen as a crucial addition to the team. Unfortunately, his promising start was interrupted by this unfortunate incident. The midfielder had been filling the shoes of Jeakson Singh, who was sidelined due to shoulder surgery.

🚨 | Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Freddy was involved in a bike accident and had to be operated. He has suffered shoulder and jaw bone injury, the extent of which is not yet known. [@MarcusMergulhao] #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/izwq21Gscp — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) November 12, 2023

Jeakson Singh's absence had already created a void in the team's midfield, and Freddy's injury added to the woes of Kerala Blasters. The defensive midfielder had showcased his skills with an impressive performance against Odisha FC, only to be sidelined by a minor injury during the game. He has been undergoing rehabilitation in hopes of a swift return.



Kerala Blasters, currently grappling with a series of setbacks, is facing a cascade of injuries. In addition to Freddy and Jeakson Singh, Marko Leskovic and Aibanbha Dohling found themselves on the injury list. Adding to the challenges, Dimitrios Diamantakos has been suspended, further limiting the team's options.

Kerala Blasters will face Hyderabad FC at Kochi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 25 after the ongoing international break.