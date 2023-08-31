Kerala Blasters FC sign midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma

Kerala Blasters have reached an agreement with Punjab FC for the transfer of midfielder midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma, for an disclosed fee, the club announced on Thursday.

Freddy puts pen-to-paper on a three-year contract until 2026. Over the past two seasons, the 21-year-old Mizoram native has been a commanding and combative presence in the Hero I-League with Punjab FC, winning the title with them last season.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Lallawmawma is adept at playing in multiple playing positions within the midfield and full of indistry- qualities that he has displayed extensively and consistently over his career thus far.

Commenting on the signing, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said: "Freddy is a very good addition to the squad. He is young and eager to learn with the mentality to impact and control the game in the midfield. I hope he can quickly settle into the squad and contribute to the team's success."



Freddy Lallawmawma said: "I am extremely grateful for this exciting opportunity. Kerala Blasters is one of the biggest clubs in the country and I see this opportunity as the next big step in my growth as a player. I promise to do everything within my control to do whatever role the club requires me to fulfill."

Freddy is expected to link up with his new teammates in Kochi this week, where the team is preparing for the dubai leg of its preseason.