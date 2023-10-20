Kerala Blasters FC suffers another blow as Prabir Das receives 3-match suspension

Kerala Blasters FC defender Prabir Das has found himself at the center of controversy, facing a three-match suspension. The AIFF disciplinary committee's report cited Prabir's aggressive actions against a referee during the game against Mumbai City FC.

This suspension means that Prabir will miss crucial fixtures, including Kerala Blasters' home matches against NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, as well as the away game against East Bengal. His absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the team's defense, forcing them to adapt and find suitable replacements especially because Milos Drincic has also been handed three-match suspensions.

🚨🥇 AIFF disciplinary committee banned Prabir Das for 3matches due to his action against Mumbai ❌ @ErikPaartalu #KBFC pic.twitter.com/MthMKk9S2Z — KBFC XTRA (@kbfcxtra) October 20, 2023

These sanctions come in the aftermath of heated altercations between players from both teams during a dramatic ISL match that took place on October 8. Mumbai City FC secured a 2-1 victory in this contest, which unfolded during an away game for Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena.



Injury woes add to Kerala Blasters' woes:

As if the suspensions weren't enough, Kerala Blasters FC is grappling with a series of unfortunate injuries. Jeakson Singh is expected to be sidelined for at least three months due to an injury. Aibanbha Dohling, a valuable wingback for the team, also suffered an injury during the same game against Mumbai City FC, necessitating immediate surgery.

🚨| Players who are not available for the game against Northeast United.



Aibanbha Dohling (Injured)❌️

Jeakson Singh (injured)❌️

Marko Leskovic (Injured)❌️

Prabir Das (Suspension)❌️

Milos Drincic (Suspension)❌️#KeralaBlasters #ISL pic.twitter.com/uEjw5KPxce — Blasters Zone (@BlastersZone) October 20, 2023

Regrettably, Aiban is now ruled out for the entire season, leaving a gaping hole in the squad's defensive lineup. Moreover, the team continues to face additional concerns with the absence of defender Marko Leskovic, who is yet to return to match fitness.



In the midst of this challenging period, Kerala Blasters FC can take solace in the return of striker Ishan Pandita. His comeback provides a glimmer of hope for the team, offering a boost to their attacking lineup.