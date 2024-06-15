Kerala Blasters FC to kick-off pre-season preparations in Thailand

As the 2024-25 season approaches, Kerala Blasters FC is set to begin preseason preparations in Thailand. The team will set up camp in Chonburi, Thailand, from July 3rd to July 22nd.

The camp will mark the first opportunity for newly appointed Head Coach, Mikael Stahre, to take charge of the squad. Players will be reporting directly to Pattaya, where the team will set up base, as they look to hit the ground running for the upcoming season.

The three-week camp will feature at least three friendly matches, against renowned Thai football clubs, providing a fantastic opportunity for Coach Mikael and his coaching staff to understand, assess and work with his squad, ahead of the Club’s participation in the 133rd Durand Cup that is set to commence on July 26.

Talking about the pre-season, Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director said," I'm very happy that we have such an opportunity to start preseason in training camp abroad. This will be useful for many reasons like team building, quality training conditions, and friendly matches. This is something very important for the new coaching staff as well."

Apart from the new signings joining the Club in the summer, new faces from the Academy are expected to join the squad in Thailand - in line with the Club’s philosophy of promoting youth players into the first team. The traveling squad will be announced in due course.



While friendly matches will be conducted as closed-door events, the Club is actively exploring options to bring the action closer to its fans. The Club will fly directly to its group venue following pre-season preparations to kick off its competitive calendar with the 133rd Durand Cup.