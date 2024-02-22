Kerala Blasters FC grapple with injury crisis

Kerala Blasters FC, under the tutelage of head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, finds themselves ensnared in a challenging period marked by a multitude of injuries. The club's recent struggles stem not from coaching deficiencies but rather the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the team's fitness.

The season has been fraught with setbacks, with a significant number of players now ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. The latest blow comes in the form of their goalkeeper, Sachin Suresh, who sustained a severe shoulder injury during the recent away fixture against Chennaiyin FC. Medical evaluations suggest an extended recovery period, potentially sidelining him for up to four months and effectively terminating his season. Sachin's absence is particularly poignant given his exceptional form before the injury.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Sachin! 🧤💛



We can't wait to witness more magical saves from you!#WallpaperWednesday #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/d7fmkgzicg — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) February 21, 2024

Reflecting on the mounting injury crisis, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic articulated his frustration, stating, "I was sitting down there and thinking, I don't know how many players we had injured this season with these situations. And it's never a muscle injury. When we get injured players, something's broken and I'm not happy because of that.".



The challenges for Kerala Blasters began even before the season commenced, as Jaushua Sotirio, was sidelined due to an ankle injury, prompting the recruitment of Kwame Peprah as a replacement. Peprah, despite a period of adjustment, eventually made his mark with a goal after eight games

The injury list continued to grow, with Dimitrios Diamantakos and Marko Leskovic also grappling with fitness concerns early in the season. While Diamantakos managed minutes in the second game, Leskovic had to wait until the eighth game to regain match fitness.

Aibanbha Dohling's season-ending ACL tear during the match against Mumbai City dealt another blow to the team's defensive lineup. Aibanbha and Jaushua were brought in during the summer transfer window with a significant transfer fee. Jeakson Singh also suffered a fractured shoulder in the same match, leading to his absence from 10 league games and all Super Cup fixtures. Freddy, following a bike accident in November, underwent surgeries and remains in recovery, leaving a considerable void in the team. Vibin Mohanan who was playing as the replacement of Jeakson also suffered an injury and was out of action for a few matches, he is set to return against FC Goa.

Further exacerbating their challenges, Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah were also ruled out for the season. Adrian Luna's injury is significant as he is the club captain and the base of the team. Also he was the fourth key midfielder to be sidelined.

Despite these setbacks, Kerala Blasters managed to secure victories against formidable opponents like Mumbai City and Mohun Bagan, initially rising to the top of the table. However, their momentum waned post-Super Cup, as injuries took a toll on the squad's depth and stability. As it stands the Blasters are on the fifth spot on table with 26 points, thanks to the good start to their season.

As the season progresses, Kerala Blasters FC faces an uphill battle to regain their form and overcome the adversity of multiple season-ending injuries. The resilience of the team will be tested, and fans await with anticipation the return of their sidelined stars as they endeavor to turn the tide in their favor.