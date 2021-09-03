Durand Cup 2021: Kerala Blasters announce their squad for India's oldest football competition

Kochi, September 02, 2021: Kerala Blasters FC announces their squad for Durand Cup 2021. The squad will be trained under Head Coach Ivan Vukomanović, and his team prior to Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22.

Kerala Blasters FC has outlined their Durand Cup fixtures for three matches until now. The team will begin their first match with the Indian Navy on September 11 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium followed by the second match with Bengaluru FC on September 15 at the same venue. The third match has been fixed with Delhi FC on September 21 at Mohun Bagan Club Ground.



Kerala Blasters FC's Head Coach, Ivan Vukomanović says: 'We are all set to participate in this year's Durand Cup. We hope Durand Cup will give the team a good experience to perform and also hope to have good games. These games will help our players to boost their confidence and to have an extra motivation because we like to compete.'



The Durand Cup squad includes the following players:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, and Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku, Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, Shahajas Thekkan, Denechandra Meitei, and Sandeep Singh.



Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Gaurav K, Harmanjot Khabra, Givson Singh, Ayush Adhikari, Prasanth K, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Anil Gaonkar.



Forwards: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, V S Sreekuttan, and Chencho Gyeltshen.

