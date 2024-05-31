Kerala Blasters announce departures of three players, Diamantakos to East Bengal

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced the departure of three players on Friday through its social media outlets. Among those leaving the club are ISL 2023–24 season's Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos, and goalkeepers Karanjit Singh and Lara Sharma.

Diamantakos, the Greek forward, has been sensational throughout the recently concluded season with his stellar performances. He notched 13 goals and provided three assists in his 17 appearances.

Despite enduring a challenging season with numerous injuries, the Blasters’ captain was the driving force in the forward line, delivering crucial goals in tough situations. Diamantakos’ ability to hit the target with ease was pivotal to the Yellow Army’s third consecutive playoff qualification.

Farewell to our Greek Marksman! 🇬🇷 ⚽ Thank you for all the mesmerizing goals and countless memories you've given us. Wishing you all the best on your next adventure!💛#DimitriosDiamantakos #ThankYouDimi #KeralaBlasters #KBFC pic.twitter.com/zu3HuYMKWD — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 31, 2024

Diamantakos is now set to join East Bengal FC on a two-year deal, as per multiple reports.



In April, Lara Sharma made his Kerala Blasters FC debut against NorthEast United FC. Having featured in the last three matches of the season, he averaged three saves per game and made 18 successful distributions, showcasing his potential and skill.

Earlier this month, Kerala Blasters also parted ways with their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. The club announced Mikael Stahre as the new head coach, indicating a period of rebuilding under his leadership. So far, the only player whose contract extension has been officially announced is Adrian Luna, who signed a long-term deal.

With these changes, Kerala Blasters FC is poised for a fresh start, aiming to build a stronger squad for the upcoming season.