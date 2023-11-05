ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters seize victory over East Bengal in a thriller

Kerala Blasters FC emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over East Bengal FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday.



The Uruguayan international, Adrian Luna, was the star of the show for Kerala Blasters FC, constantly tormenting the East Bengal backline with his exquisite playmaking abilities. In the 32nd minute, Luna exhibited his magic as he delivered a crafty pass to Daisuke Sakai, who capitalized on the opportunity with finesse. Sakai's goal not only handed the Blasters the lead but also etched his name in ISL history as only the fourth Japanese player to score in the league.

Kerala's young goalkeeper, Sachin Suresh, made history by saving a penalty in consecutive matches, cementing his place as the first goalkeeper in ISL history to achieve this feat. His heroic save denied Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva's equalizer attempt in the 85th minute.



East Bengal's hopes were dashed by the turn of events, as Sandeep Singh's delivery set up Dimitrios Diamantakos for a goal in the 88th minute. However, the Greek striker's celebrations were cut short when he received his second yellow card and was sent off in the 89th minute. This numerical advantage led to East Bengal winning a late penalty, which Silva successfully converted, but it was too little, too late.

With their fourth victory in six games, Kerala Blasters FC claimed the top spot in the ISL standings. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic was delighted with the performance, especially given their defensive challenges, saying, "It makes you feel proud. When you see those (young) boys, you don't expect (much of) them, but yet they are hungry, yet they want to prove themselves. It gives you a good feeling to continue."

Vukomanovic, however, urged caution and humility, recognizing that there are many more battles ahead in the ISL season.

East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat expressed his frustration with the team's defensive lapses, saying, "We cannot concede two goals in that way."

As both teams look ahead, they are set to play a double header on November 25. East Bengal FC will face Chennaiyin FC on the latter's home turf, while Kerala Blasters FC will host Hyderabad FC.

Scores:

- Kerala Blasters FC 2 (Daisuke Sakai 32’, Dimitrios Diamantakos 88’)

- East Bengal FC 1 (Cleiton Silva 99’)