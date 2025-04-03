ISL: Kerala Blasters considering Kozhikode as a secondary venue

Kerala Blasters FC is exploring the possibility of playing some of their home matches in Kozhikode, CEO Abhik Chatterjee revealed during a press conference, on Thursday.

While a full transition is not on the cards, the club is evaluating options to bring the game closer to fans in North Kerala.

Expanded fan engagement in the target

When asked about the potential shift to Kozhikode, Abhik stated, "We have evaluated the possibility, and there are a few factors we're considering. Firstly, we want to bring the game closer to fans in that region, as we know there is a significant fan base there. It would make it much easier for them to attend matches if we played some games in Calicut."

However, he clarified that this would not be a complete transition but a move similar to Northeast United FC’s approach this season, where they hosted matches at multiple venues.

The club has already initiated discussions with the league, and the response has been positive.

"We have also discussed this with the league, and they are open to the idea of exploring different locations within Kerala. But there are logistical and infrastructural challenges that need to be addressed before finalizing anything," he added.

The prospect of hosting games in Kozhikode depends on whether the venue meets the necessary requirements outlined by the Indian Super League (ISL). Abhik confirmed that the intent is there, but various factors, including stadium improvements, need to align before a decision is made.

Additionally, Kozhikode’s EMS Stadium is currently the home of Gokulam Kerala FC, who are competing in the I-League and are also one of the favorite teams to gain promotion to the Indian Super League with just one game left in their season.

Any potential matches involving Kerala Blasters would require discussions with Gokulam Kerala and proper coordination with the stadium authorities.

Addressing fan concerns & strengthening communication

Apart from potential venue changes, Kerala Blasters' management also addressed concerns regarding their relationship with fan groups, particularly Manjappada.

When asked about reported tensions, Abhik emphasized that the club remains open to dialogue with all fans.

"We don’t have issues with anyone—rather, some people have issues with us. At least from my perspective, I can’t speak about what happened before I came in, but I can share my understanding of the situation. Everyone associated with the club, including the fan groups, is extremely passionate. Given the disappointments of recent seasons, it's natural that they hold us accountable, and that’s completely fine. Constructive criticism is something we welcome."

To foster transparent communication, the club introduced the Fan Advisory Board (FAB), an initiative that allows supporters to directly engage with the management.

"FAB is open to any fan who wishes to participate. Members from fan groups, including Manjappada, are part of it, so there’s no bias in selection. Our first FAB meeting wasn’t just about football or transfers—fans raised valid points, including the need for better PR strategies and a safer environment for families on matchdays. The goal of FAB is to bring together passionate fans who want to contribute ideas and help the club grow," he said.

Abhik reiterated that beyond FAB, the club remains committed to engaging with all fan bases, emphasizing that this initiative is not meant to disrupt existing fan interactions but to facilitate clearer communication.

With discussions underway regarding Kozhikode as a potential venue and ongoing efforts to strengthen club-fan relations, the Blasters are positioning themselves for a fresh chapter.