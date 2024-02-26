Kerala Blasters stage incredible comeback against FC Goa, shatters multiple records

Kerala Blasters FC pulled off a historic 'remontada' against FC Goa on Sunday, making the Indian Super shield race even more interesting. The match, which seemed to be slipping away from the Blasters with sloppy defending and conceding two early goals, took a dramatic turn in the second half.

Kerala Blasters started the game on the backfoot, displaying uncharacteristic defensive lapses that led to two quick goals from FC Goa. Rowlin Borges struck first in the 7th minute, followed by Yasir's goal in the 17th minute, leaving the Blasters reeling. However, the men in yellow emerged from the halftime break with renewed energy and purpose. Daisuke Sakai ignited hope with a well-taken free-kick goal, reminiscent of their beloved captain Luna's style. As the fans rallied behind their team, chanting fervently, the Blasters shifted into "gladiator mode."

Dramatic turnaround:



With just 10 minutes left in regulation time, the referee pointed to the spot for a handball from Carl McHugh. Dimitrios Diamantakos stepped up and calmly converted the penalty, sparking a resurgence. In a whirlwind of action, Diamantakos found the back of the net again within three minutes, turning the game on its head. The victory was sealed when Captain Lithuania Fedor Cernych added a fourth goal in the 88th minute.

Record-breaking performance:**

The remarkable comeback not only secured a crucial win for Kerala Blasters but also shattered several records in Kochi.

- Kerala Blasters recovered from a deficit of 2+ goals to win for the first time in Indian Super League history, breaking a streak of 37 unsuccessful attempts (Draw 5 Loses 32). This is also the first time that the Tuskers scored 4 goals in a single half in the ISL.

- This marks the first time in 55 games that FC Goa lost after taking a lead of two or more goals in the Indian Super League (W53 D1).

- It was only the third time FC Goa have conceded four or more goals in a single half of any Indian Super League game.

- This is also the first time that Kerala Blasters FC have scored four or more goals in a single half of an ISL game.

- This is the first time a side managed by Manolo Marquez has conceded four goals in a single Indian Super League game.

- Dimitrios Diamantakos's performance (2 goals and 1 assist) made him just the third Kerala Blasters FC player to record three or more goal contributions in an Indian Super League game, joining Iain Hume and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

- This victory stands as only the fifth time in their 10-year history that KBFC scored more than 3 goals in an ISL match, showcasing the magnitude of this memorable comeback.