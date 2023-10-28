ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC stage epic comeback to beat Odisha FC

Kerala Blasters FC scripted a remarkable comeback, sealing a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Friday. While the match was filled with excitement, all eyes were on the return of the head coach, Ivan Vukomanovic, who had served a 10-game suspension.

The Kerala Blasters faithful celebrated Vukomanovic's return with a spectacular tifo and a mesmerizing mosaic display in the east gallery. Despite his suspension, Vukomanovic remained resolute, reaffirming his commitment to a bold decision he had made in the previous season.

When questioned about any regrets regarding his decision to walk out, Vukomanovic unflinchingly replied, "No". He explained, "It comes from upbringing, one's mentality, and character. I remember, as a young boy, learning about historical injustices, conflicts, and wars. There's a mentality we inherit from our parents that compels us to react when there is injustice against us, our family, our loved ones, or, in this case, our team."



Vukomanovic also addressed the controversial quick free-kick incident, saying, "We discussed with the Federation before the season, emphasizing our intention to play and shoot every time we have a free kick. If a goal is disallowed, it demonstrates that the rules are not consistently applied. When you take a quick free-kick, you decide to play within the first few seconds. The situation in Bengaluru, with a shot taken after 29 seconds, deviated from the rules."

The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, with Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio proving to be a constant menace to the Kerala Blasters' defense. In the 16th minute, he showcased his skills by skillfully evading defenders before neatly placing a shot past the onrushing Kerala goalkeeper, Sachin Suresh. However, Sachin made amends with a series of brilliant saves, thwarting Odisha FC's attempts to double their lead.

Kerala Blasters FC summoned their Greek forward, Dimitrios Diamantakos, to level the scores. Adrian Luna initiated a quick free-kick and delivered a precise pass to Daisuke Sakai, who set up Diamantakos to secure the equalizer. Luna continued to lead his team with outstanding performances, scoring the winning goal in the 84th minute to secure an unforgettable comeback win for Kerala Blasters.

Odisha FC's coach, Sergio Lobera, commented "We had a very good first half and deserved more from it; we lost the game when we couldn't convert our chances, while Kerala did and reaped the rewards."



With the win Kerala Blasters moved up to second position on the table, tied in points with table toppers FC Goa while Odisha FC stays on seventh with four points.