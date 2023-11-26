Kerala Blasters FC secure top spot with close victory against Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters FC won a close game 1-0 against Hyderabad FC, moving to the top of the points table in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on a Saturday.

The coach of Kerala Blasters FC, Ivan Vukomanovic, had mentioned that the team owes their home fans to give their best in every match in Kochi. The players lived up to this in their game against Hyderabad FC, winning with a goal by Miloš Drinčić in the 41st minute, securing all points possible in their first match after the international break.

The strong support from Kochi fans was visible as Drinčić scored with an assist from Adrian Luna just before halftime. The home team had overloaded their front line after winning a corner, allowing Luna to pass to Drinčić, boosting Kerala Blasters' confidence going into halftime.



Hyderabad FC faced difficulties in scoring this season, managing only four goals in seven matches. Despite this, they put up a fight against Kerala Blasters. Jonathan Moya had a chance to score before Drinčić's goal, but his header didn't trouble Sachin Suresh.

In the second half, Kerala Blasters had opportunities to increase their lead, but Drinčić missed a chance for a second goal. However, the coach, Vukomanovic, was pleased with Luna's impactful performance, who provided another important assist.

The standout player of the match was Miloš Drinčić, who not only scored the winning goal but also made two tackles, four clearances, and had a 74% passing accuracy, marking his best performance of the season.

Looking ahead, Kerala Blasters will play against Chennaiyin FC on November 29, while Hyderabad FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on December 2.