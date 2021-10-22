I:League: Kenkre FC take on Rajasthan United in a showdown clash for a spot in the I-League 2022 season

After fierce competition between the 9 teams that entered the Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021, Rajasthan United FC and Kenkre FC remain the last two teams standing as they prepare to face off in a summit clash where the winner is poised to secure the prized Hero I-League first division berth. The odds weigh in Rajasthan United FC's favor, who will go through to the Hero I-League in the event of a draw thanks to their two-point lead over Kenkre FC heading into the final matchday. The match will be telecast live on the 1Sports broadcast network and streamed live on the 1Sports Facebook page at 3:00 PM IST on October 23, 2021 (Saturday).

"We want to go for all the three points and get that victory and confirm our place in the I-League. We will not play for a draw even if we get through, we have had a good tournament, the mood in the camp is very positive, and we hope to do well tomorrow" said Rajasthan United captain Akeem Abioye on the crucial match tomorrow against Mumbai based Kenkre FC.

A draw or a victory could take Rajasthan United all the way to the I-League, while Kenkre needs to get all three points to get that crucial spot in the I-League.

Speaking to the Bridge, Kenkre FC captain Alazhar Delhiwala said that " It is a do or die game for us, the camp is excited, the management and staff have supported us, and we want to go all the way in the finals. The tournament has been a challenging one in the bio-bubble, and we as a team have gone ahead of every obstacle mentally and physically to be here, and we want to go all out to show what we can do. Our victory tomorrow can do a lot for Maharashtra football. We will go all out tomorrow".





With one win and one draw in the final round, Kenkre FC is in a position where the side must secure a win to go through to the Hero I-League.



It's like a final but two of the possible three results are favoring Rajasthan United, but will Kenkre go all out and seal the I-League berth?