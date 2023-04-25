KBFC's Young Blasters Sporthood Academy organises trials for 2023-24 batches

Kerala Blasters FC's Young Blasters Sporthood Academy (YBSA) is excited to announce that admissions are being opened for the 2023-24 batches. Aspiring young footballers between the ages of 5 and 17 are invited to participate in the scholarship trials, which will be held at nearly 60 of the active 80 training centers across the state on April 28th, 29th, and 30th.



The main objective of the scholarship trials is to identify young talents from Kerala and provide them with world-class and structured training at YBSA. Based on merit, selected candidates will be offered up to 50% of the scholarship on academy fees, providing them with an opportunity to join YBSA and pursue their passion for football.



The grassroots academy is entering its 3rd year of successful operations with more than 80 centers across all 14 districts of Kerala.

The academy has so far trained more than 9000 students in Kerala who are under the age of 18 and are expanding the training footprint by partnering with schools across Kerala in the academic year 2023-24.

