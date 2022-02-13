KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 91st match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Kerala Blasters FC will host SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Tuskers are now sitting at the sixth spot with t points from twenty-three matches while the Torch Bearers are in the tenth spot with ten points from seven matches.

Head to Head Record

Matches played - 3

Kerala Blasters FC - 0

SC East Bengal - 3

Draw - 0

Goal Tally

Kerala Blasters FC have scored twenty goals so far in the tournament. The Tuskers have conceded only fifteen goals. On the other hand, SC East Bengal has scored seventeen goals. However, they have conceded thirty-two goals so far.

Top Scorer

Kerala Blasters FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals)

SC East Bengal - Darren Sidoel, Antonio Perosevic (3 goals)

Recent Form

Kerala Blasters FC - W W L W L

SC East Bengal - W L L D L

Squad

Kerala Blasters FC - Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.

SC East Bengal - Arindam Bhattacharja, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Adil Khan, Akashdeep Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Gomes, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Saikhom Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Naocha Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Amarjit Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Bikash Jairu, Darren Sidoel, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Loken Meitei, Mohammad Rafique, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, Jackichand Singh, Wahengbam, Luwang, Antonio Perosevic, Balwant Singh, Naorem Singh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Subha Ghosh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Rahul Paswan, Marcelo Riberio.

Unavailability

Kerala Blasters FC - Hormipam, Jeakson, Khabra

SC East Bengal - None

Expected 11

Kerala Blasters FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Gill, Sandeep, Sipovic, Leskovic, Sanjeev, Sahal, Jeakson, Puitea, Vincy, Luna, Vazquez.

SC East Bengal (4-2-3-1) - Arindam, Amarjit, Adil, Prce, Hira, Naorem, Angousana, Sidoel, Hnamte, Perosevic, Marcelo.

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Arindam (8.5), Adil (8.5), Leskovic (8.5), Hira (8.5), Sahal (9.0), Puitea (8.5), Jeakson (9.0), Luna (9.5), Naorem (9.0), Perosevic (9.5) (VC), Vazquez (9.5) (C).