ISL: Kerala Blasters sign former Bengaluru FC player Harmanjot Khabra

Kochi: June 15, 2021: Kerala Blasters FC is happy to announce the signing of defender Harmanjot Khabra for the upcoming seasons of the Indian Super League (ISL) till 2023. A professional footballer since 2006, he is a versatile player who can play both in defense and in midfield. Khabra, who started his youth career at the Tata Football Academy, has over 200 appearances in various tiers of Indian football, including the 4th highest number of appearances (102) in the ISL.

Khabra signed his first professional contract with I-League side Sporting Club de Goa in the 2006-07 season. He had an excellent debut year as they reached the finals of the Federation Cup and he won the most promising player of the year in the 2006 Durand Cup. Ahead of the 2009-10 I-League season, Khabra signed for East Bengal and made his continental debut in the 2010 AFC Cup. After 7 successful years with East Bengal, he joined Chennaiyin FC in 2014 and went on to play an integral role in the side that made the semifinals of 2014 and won the championship in 2015. After three seasons at Chennaiyin FC, he moved to Bengaluru FC, and played a key role in their 2018-19 ISL triumph.

"I am very excited to join Kerala Blasters. The opportunity to play for the passionate Yellow Army aligns with my love and passion for the game. I look forward to donning the KBFC colors with pride and hunger. And I'm very keen to meet my new teammates and start preparing for the journey ahead." Says Harmanjot Khabra

"Khabra is a player who can bring much-needed experience to our team. I believe that his profile was one of the major pieces we were missing. His passion, versatility, and leadership will be an immediate positive influence on our team." said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.

Harmanjot Khabra becomes the fourth new signing this season at Kerala Blasters FC, after Sanjeev Stalin, Hormipam Ruivah, and Vincy Barreto.

