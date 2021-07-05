ISL:New ATKMB player Joni Kauko shares his experience of being on the field during Eriksen's collapse

The new ATK-Mohun Bagan signing Joni Kauko had an exclusive chat with the club's media team and shared insights on his journey from the Euros to the green and maroons. In their first match at the Euros 2020, Finland played Denmark on the 12th of June, a day in football that shocked the world. It was the same match that saw the horrific collapse of the Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen. The moment sent shockwaves around the footballing world, and everyone hoped and prayed for Eriksen and his family. Kauko, the latest ATK Mohun Bagan signing, was on the field when Eriksen collapsed at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Only one thought was going through my mind at that moment. I was just hoping he (Eriksen) would fight and survive from this. You can't really prepare for something like that. I am so glad that now he is okay." said Joni Kauko. It was a difficult time for the entire Danish team, as well as the Finnish team. The players showed courage to resume the match after officials communicated that Eriksen was safe and out of danger.

It probably will be the darkest moment that Joni Kauko would have seen on the field, and no one can even imagine the thoughts that go to your mind in a situation like this. Like the entire world, he also hoped that Eriksen recovers well and is safe, but you can never unsee what you saw that day.

No one can prepare for a moment like this, and everyone saw on television the efforts made by the Danish captain Simon Kjaer, Kasper Peter Schmeichel, his teammates, the Finland players, the Finnish fans, and the referees that probably helped in saving a life. Not to forget the medical team that rushed on the field as soon as they saw the horrific accident.

The Finnish midfielder arrives in the Indian Super League with a lot of experience playing for European clubs and has even represented his country at the Euros. The green and maroon fans will be hoping to see him become the commander for their midfield and lead them to their first-ever ISL trophy.