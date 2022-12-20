Kanyashree Cup 2022-23 LIVE: East Bengal v/s West Bengal Police- Updates, Scores, Results

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🔴🟡



We call our Club our mother, so let's show equal support to all her children. ✊



Come to the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium and cheer for our #MoshalGirls when they take on West Bengal Police in the #KanyashreeCup opener this afternoon! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hrnAlvSj7N