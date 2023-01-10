Kanyashree Cup: East Bengal thumps opposition 35-0; creates club record

East Bengal women's team handed a 35-0 thumping to Behala Aikya Sammilani team in the ongoing Calcutta Women's football league. Also known as the Kanyashree Cup, victors of the competition will get entry to this year's Indian Women's League, and the Red and Gold Brigade are leaving no stone unturned to achieve just that.

The record-breaking match consisted of 10 different goal-scorers, six hat-tricks, and was the fourth consecutive clean sheet for the team in the tournament. The scorecard reads as follows:

Gita (3', 20', 27', 39', 40'), Deblina (8', 21', 24', 29', 35'), Tanushree (13', 18'), Kabita (15', 43', 50', 52', 70', 75') Birsi (31'), Sushmita (32', 36', 38', 67'), Mousumi (59', 79', 81', 85', 86', 90'), Aishwarya (69', 77', 79'), Piyali (74'), Sulanjana (75', 89').

According to the club management, this massive win has broken a couple of records. These include the club record for the highest win ever as well as a record in any IFA-organised women's tournaments, as confirmed by the Indian Football Association (IFA).

However, head coach Sujata Kar grossly downplays their historic win. "In reality, the team we beat 35-0 was very young. They are still learning their football. Sure, the confidence of our team has surely increased, but we have a long way to go," she said.

"The games we will play in the future will be tougher and harder," the coach added.

So far, the Kolkata-based side have won all of their four games, scored 55 goals, and conceded none. But how will they make sure they maintain such form?

"The reason I keep changing the starting line-up is so that over confidence doesn't creep in the camp. A player shouldn't feel too comfortable and see themselves as someone who can't be dropped," Kar commented.



