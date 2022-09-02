Kalyan Chaubey elected as new AIFF President

Kalyan Chaubey has beaten Bhaichung Bhutia in the race to become the newly appointed AIFF President. The BJP minister from West Bengal got 33 votes in his favour as compared to the one got by the former India captain.

Chaubey, during his nomination, was backed by the Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh state associations, whereas Bhutia was backed by Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan state football associations.

The former India national team goalkeeper also becomes the first player to hold the post in All India Football Federation's entire existence.

Karnataka Football Association's man-at-the-helm NA Harris will take up the Vice-President role as Kalyan Chaubey's second-in-command.

