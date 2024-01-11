Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kalinga Super Cup- Points table, standings

The eagerly anticipated 2024 Super Cup, now named 'Kalinga Super Cup,' has kicked off in Odisha as a centralised venue tournament on January 9 in Bhubaneswar. Latest standings.

The Super cup trophy (Via AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 11 Jan 2024 1:15 PM GMT

The eagerly anticipated 2024 Super Cup, now named 'Kalinga Super Cup,' has kicked off in Odisha as a centralised venue tournament on January 9 in Bhubaneswar. Group stage matches will be held from January 9 to 22, leading to the semifinals on January 24 and 25, culminating with the grand finale on January 28.

The tournament will feature four groups, each comprising four teams. These teams will engage in single-leg matches within their respective groups, with the top team from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Latest standings:

Group A

Teams: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, Sreenidi Deccan

TeamMPWDLGDPoints
East Bengal110013
Mohun Bagan110013
Hyderabad FC1001-10
Sreenidi Deccan1001-10

Group B

Teams: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Shillong Lajong

TeamMPWDLGDPoints
Kerala Blasters110023
Jamshedpur FC110013
NEUFC1001-10
Shillong Lajong1001-20

Group C

Teams: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala

TeamMPWDLGDPoints
Mumbai City FC110013

Chennaiyin FC

000000

Gokulam Kerala

1001-10
Punjab FC000000

Group D

Teams: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi

TeamMPWDLGDPoints
FC Goa000000
Odisha FC000000
Bengaluru FC000000
Inter Kashi000000

(Updated on: January 11)

