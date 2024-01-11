Kalinga Super Cup- Points table, standings

The eagerly anticipated 2024 Super Cup, now named 'Kalinga Super Cup,' has kicked off in Odisha as a centralised venue tournament on January 9 in Bhubaneswar. Group stage matches will be held from January 9 to 22, leading to the semifinals on January 24 and 25, culminating with the grand finale on January 28.

The tournament will feature four groups, each comprising four teams. These teams will engage in single-leg matches within their respective groups, with the top team from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Latest standings:

Group A

Teams: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, Sreenidi Deccan

Team MP W D L GD Points East Bengal 1 1 0 0 1 3 Mohun Bagan 1 1 0 0 1 3 Hyderabad FC 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Sreenidi Deccan 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group B

Teams: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Shillong Lajong

Team MP W D L GD Points Kerala Blasters 1 1 0 0 2 3 Jamshedpur FC 1 1 0 0 1 3 NEUFC 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Shillong Lajong 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group C

Teams: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala

Team MP W D L GD Points Mumbai City FC 1 1 0 0 1 3 Chennaiyin FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gokulam Kerala 1 0 0 1 -1 0 Punjab FC 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Teams: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi

Team MP W D L GD Points FC Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Odisha FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Inter Kashi 0 0 0 0 0 0

(Updated on: January 11)