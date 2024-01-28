Football
Kalinga Super Cup Final: East Bengal FC wins the trophy- Highlights
East Bengal defeats Odisha FC in the dying minutes of extra time to win the Super Cup
The Kalinga Super Cup, the premier club cup competition in Indian football, has reached its final stage, featuring Odisha FC and East Bengal FC as the last two standing teams. The title clash is set to take place today at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 7:30 PM.
The champions of this cup will qualify for the preliminary stage of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League 2. Will Odisha FC defend their title?
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 28 Jan 2024 4:42 PM GMT
Full time!
The final whistle blows! East Bengal emerges victorious, securing the Kalinga Super Cup with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Odisha FC. A match filled with drama, goals, and unforgettable moments. Congratulations to East Bengal on their triumph, and kudos to both teams for a spectacular display of football!
- 28 Jan 2024 4:30 PM GMT
110' GOAL!
What a decisive moment! Cleiton Silva scores, giving East Bengal the lead with just five minutes to go. The Odisha goalkeeper plays the ball across the box, finding Narendar, but Cleiton capitalizes on the opportunity after Narendar misses the ball.
- 28 Jan 2024 4:21 PM GMT
104' Prabhsukhan Gill!!
Diego Mauricio unleashes a powerful grounder, aiming for the goal, but Prabhsukhan Singh Gill makes a crucial save, getting his hand on the ball. Both teams are pushing hard in this 10 vs 10 scenario, and every moment is crucial as we approach the conclusion of extra time.
- 28 Jan 2024 4:13 PM GMT
95' Another red card!
The intensity continues to rise as Souvik Chakraborty, already on a yellow card, receives a second yellow, leading to a red card. Now, it's 10 vs 10 in this fiercely contested match between Odisha FC and East Bengal FC. The stakes are higher, and both teams will need to navigate the remainder of extra time with caution.
- 28 Jan 2024 4:06 PM GMT
Start of first half of extra time!
And we're underway in the first half of extra time! The tension is high as Odisha FC and East Bengal FC battle it out for supremacy. Both teams have shown determination, and the next 15 minutes will be crucial.
- 28 Jan 2024 4:01 PM GMT
98' Jahou scores!
What a twist! Ahmed Jahouh converts the penalty in the last moments, and Odisha FC equalizes to make it 2-2. The Kalinga warriors are showing resilience, and we're heading into extra time.