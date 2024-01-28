Kalinga Super Cup Final: East Bengal FC wins the trophy- Highlights

The Kalinga Super Cup, the premier club cup competition in Indian football, has reached its final stage, featuring Odisha FC and East Bengal FC as the last two standing teams. The title clash is set to take place today at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 7:30 PM.

The champions of this cup will qualify for the preliminary stage of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League 2. Will Odisha FC defend their title?

As it happened: