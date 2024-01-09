Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Preview, Groups, Predictions, Live info

The eagerly anticipated 2024 Super Cup, now named 'Kalinga Super Cup,' is poised to kick off in Odisha as a centralised venue tournament starting on January 9 in Bhubaneswar.

Following Inter Kashi's victory over Rajasthan United in the qualifying playoffs, the groups are finalised. Group stage matches will be held from January 9 to 22, leading to the semifinals on January 24 and 25, culminating with the grand finale on January 28.

Groups:

Group A: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, Sreenidi Deccan

Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, Shillong Lajong

Group C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala

Group D: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC and Inter Kashi

Format:

The tournament will feature four groups, each comprising four teams. These teams will engage in single-leg matches within their respective groups, with the top team from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Games to watch out for:

Kolkata Derby: The stage is ready for the season's inaugural Kolkata derby, featuring Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC. The much-anticipated 'boro match' will showcase the century-old rivalry at the Kalinga Stadium on January 19. Following the dismissal of head coach Juan Ferrando, assistant coach Clifford Miranda is poised to lead Mohun Bagan in the Super Cup.

Hyderabad Derby: The 2023-24 season will mark the debut of the Hyderabad derby, as Hyderabad FC from the Indian Super League clashes with Sreenidi Deccan on January 19. It signifies the first official meeting between these two clubs in a tournament.

FC Goa vs Odisha FC: While the match between FC Goa and Odisha FC may lack a fierce rivalry, it promises a coaching showdown between two of India's top mentors, Sergio Lobera and Manolo Marquez. Renowned for their success in the Indian Super League and adeptness in nurturing young talent, this clash highlights the strategic prowess of these accomplished coaches.

Predictions for semifinals:

Group A: East Bengal

Group B: Kerala Blasters

Group C: Chennaiyin FC

Group D: Odisha FC

Where to watch:

The 2024 Kalinga Super Cup can be streamed live on JioCinema.