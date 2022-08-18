'I juggle a football 100 times a day'- says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, more affectionately known as 'Didi' amongst the locals, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has always been vocal about her love for the game of football. From playing football in rallies to throwing one into the crowds with the now famous phrase 'Khela Hobe', the political figure has always been surrounded by the sport.

Recently, on Wednesday, she attended the inauguration of historic football side East Bengal's Archives. While giving a speech, she once again let know the crowd how much she involved she keeps herself with the sport.

"I juggle a football 100 times a day," said the sporting Chief Minister to the crowd at the event, as quoted in bengali by an Ei Somoy article. Moreover, the Trinamool Congress chief went on to talk about her exploits in sport, right from her childhood till now. She has dabbled in badminton, swimming, and so on and so forth.

She further mentioned that it is her love for football which influenced her to coin her famous catchphrase 'Khela Hobe'.