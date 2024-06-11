Jose Molina appointed new Head Coach of Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has announced the appointment of Jose Francisco Molina as their new head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. Molina takes over from Antonio Lopez Habas, who led the Kolkata-based club to win the ISL Shield last season.

Molina, previously the head coach of the now-defunct ATK, steered the team to victory in the ISL in 2016. Following his stint in India, Molina served as the technical director of the Spanish Football Federation from 2018 to 2022, succeeding Fernando Hierro in that role.

Expressing his excitement about joining Mohun Bagan, Molina stated, "I am honoured to be part of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, a club with a rich legacy. I hope to bring more success to the club and its fans." He also extended his gratitude to Dr. Goenka for entrusting him with this opportunity.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of former Technical Director of Spain Football Federation, Jose Molina, as our new head coach for the upcoming season!#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #WelcomeMolina pic.twitter.com/hka22rBt1H — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) June 11, 2024

Molina replaces Antonio Lopez Habas, who not only secured the ISL Shield for the Mariners last season but also guided them to the championship final, where they were defeated by Mumbai City FC with a score of 3-1.

