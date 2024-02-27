JLN Stadium Kochi to host non-sporting events

Kochi's renowned Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, home to the Kerala Blasters Football Club, is set to expand its horizons beyond sports as plans emerge to host non-sporting events such as concerts and award shows. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the stadium, has unveiled intentions to invest in cutting-edge 'turf protection tiles,' a move inspired by the practices of leading stadiums worldwide during off-season periods as per Manorama Online.

Allocating a substantial Rs 8 crore from its annual budget, the GCDA is spearheading this initiative to maximize the stadium's utility throughout the year. Chairman K Chandran Pillai outlined the vision, emphasizing the need to capitalize on the iconic venue's potential beyond its current seasonal usage. "The JLN Stadium has a rich history of hosting international cricket matches and is now the proud home ground of the Kerala Blasters. However, its facilities lie idle for a significant portion of the year, between October and February," Pillai remarked to Manorama online.

Acknowledging the consistent upkeep of the turf despite periods of inactivity, Pillai underscored the plan to transform the stadium into a hub for cultural events capable of accommodating up to 35,000 attendees during the off-season. Central to this transformation is the adoption of turf protection tiles crafted from high-density polyethylene, transparent structures that facilitate grass growth while safeguarding the playing surface. Pillai outlined the revenue potential in hosting events like award ceremonies, concerts, and public gatherings, indicating efforts to secure funding from the state sports department.





